Top naval commanders to review maritime security at conclave today

PTI

New Delhi, September 3

Top commanders of the Navy will carry out a comprehensive review of India's maritime security challenges and ways to enhance tri-services synergy at a three-day conclave beginning Monday amid China's burgeoning military posturing in the Indian Ocean region.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan, Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande and Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari are scheduled to interact with the naval commanders at the conference to be held in Delhi, officials said.

The conference and the "embedded interactions" with the NSA, chiefs of the Army and the Indian Air Force would also be utilised to analyse the operational environment, deliberate on the issue of tri-services synergy and assess the readiness of the maritime forces, the Navy said.

The naval commanders' conference is the apex-level biannual event that facilitates interaction between the naval commanders for deliberation and formulation of important policy decisions.

