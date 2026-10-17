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Home / India / Top Pak commander criticises Rajnath Singh's remarks on future terror attacks

Top Pak commander criticises Rajnath Singh's remarks on future terror attacks

General Aamer Raza of the National Strategic Command reiterated that Pakistan stood ready to 'defend every inch' of its territory

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PTI
Islamabad, Updated At : 01:59 PM Oct 17, 2026 IST
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Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. ANI file
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A top military commander in Pakistan has criticised Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s remarks that any future terrorist act originating from the country will draw an even “stronger response”.

“To those who harbour hostile designs across our borders, our stance remains resolute and unambiguous. There is no space for conflict or war in a nuclearised environment,” General Aamer Raza of the National Strategic Command said on Saturday.

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Raza was addressing the passing-out parade of cadets of the 154th Long Course at the premier Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) in Kakul, where he reiterated that Pakistan stood ready to “defend every inch” of its territory.

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His remarks came a day after the Pakistan Foreign Office condemned Singh’s remarks.

“Pakistan rejects and condemns the Indian defence minister’s provocative remarks...,” Foreign Office spokesperson Sajjad Haider Khan said on Friday.

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Speaking at a defence conclave in New Delhi, Singh Thursday said any future terrorist act originating from Pakistan will draw an even “stronger response”, asserting a decisive shift in India’s response with Operation Sindoor, Balakot airstrikes and surgical strikes.

Terming Singh’s statements as “reckless”, Khan said that Pakistan remained fully prepared to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity against any “ill-advised aggression”.

The defence minister said Pakistan’s restraint and commitment to peace should not be mistaken for weakness, warning that any aggression would be met with a forceful response.

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