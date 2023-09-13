 Top RSS, BJP brass to talk religion, nation, culture at 3-day meet from Thursday : The Tribune India

  • India
  • Top RSS, BJP brass to talk religion, nation, culture at 3-day meet from Thursday

Top RSS, BJP brass to talk religion, nation, culture at 3-day meet from Thursday

The meeting between the Sangh and sister organisations, including the ruling BJP, will take an ideological view of ongoing issues, including the ‘assault on Sanatan faith, name change of the nation’ among others

Top RSS, BJP brass to talk religion, nation, culture at 3-day meet from Thursday

Photo for representation



Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, September 13

Issues confronting the nation, religion and culture will be in focus at the three-day coordination meeting of the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh and its sister organisations, including the ruling BJP, commencing in Pune on Thursday.

The meeting, an annual affair, will conclude on September 16 and will deliberate on the “current national and political developments and key issues being handled by various RSS-inspired organisations”.

Speaking about the meeting, where the BJP will be represented by party president JP Nadda and general secretary organisation BL Santosh, RSS national communications chief Sunil Ambekar said all matters concerning "our country, our religion, our culture will be discussed and ideological stance to be taken in the future will be deliberated on and firmed up".

"The RSS has always said that such issues (the ones that exercise the minds of the people) should be discussed and thrashed out," Ambekar said amid a raging row over the remarks of the DMK, the opposition INDIA bloc constituent, on the Sanatan dharma.

The meeting is also expected to discuss the planned name change of the country from India to Bharat and laud the move by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to call himself the leader representing Bharat at the recent G20 Leaders’ Summit in New Delhi.

The RSS has always backed the name Bharat for India. Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat, who will chair the meeting, had a few days ago said that the time had come to call the country Bharat and stress its civilisational continuity.

The meeting will also take a view on economic policies with Ambekar noting that self-reliance remains the Sangh’s priority.

"The VHP engaged in the task of building the Ram Temple will also share their experiences, as will all other organisations working in their respective sectors such as the education and environment sectors," Ambekar added.

The Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, Swadeshi Jagran Manch and Shiksha Utthan Nyas are some of the 36 organisations to be represented at the meeting which will finalise a broad ideological direction to be followed by the RSS and its affiliates in the run-up to state elections (MP, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram) and later the 2024 general election.

Ambekar said the deliberations would take the shape of formal resolutions only at the All India Karyakari meeting of the RSS in November.

The discussions are closed-door, he said.

 

#BJP #RSS

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh

Mohali's Natalya Mangat becomes fourth generation Army officer

2
India

Khalistan factor casts chill on visits by Justin Trudeau, Rishi Sunak; panned back home

3
Diaspora

Video shows US cop joking about Indian student killed by patrol car driven by fellow officer

4
J & K

Army jawan killed, terrorist gunned down in J-K encounter, army dog dies protecting handler

5
Trending

Couple caught having sex in toilet on easyJet flight, escorted off by police

6
Delhi

Delhi toddler got Rs 10.50 crore injection for rare disease through crowdfunding; ‘Only we know what we went through’, says mother

7
Jalandhar

Family stupefied as Jalandhar youth dies 4 days after reaching Canada

8
India

No India-Middle East trade corridor without Turkey: Erdogan on new transport link

9
Business

Indiarf picks up majority stake in Punjab-based Ivy hospital chain for Rs 525 crore

10
India

Nipah virus kills two in Kerala, Centre rushes team of experts to state

Don't Miss

View All
Homes turn schools in two flood-hit Jalandhar villages
Punjab

Homes turn schools in two flood-hit Jalandhar villages

New study shows smoking can make you age faster
World

New study shows smoking can make you age faster

Poor drainage led to Shimla’s rain mayhem
Himachal

Poor drainage led to Shimla's rain mayhem

How students from Punjab are struggling in Canada
Diaspora

How students from Punjab are struggling in Canada

In Shimla, sirens, howls & prowls
Comment

In Shimla, sirens, howls & prowls

We are one family, really?
Comment Good sport

We are one family, really?

Mega corridor to link India with Middle East, Europe; it will be a game-changer, says Biden
India

Mega corridor to link India with Middle East, Europe; it will be a game-changer, says Biden

DSP: Cops hand in glove with drug peddlers; probe ordered
Punjab

Ferozepur: 'Cops hand in glove with drug peddlers'; DSP's letter to SSP goes viral

Top News

2 security officers injured in Kashmir encounter

2 army officers injured in encounter in J-K's Anantnag

The encounter breaks out between security forces and terrori...

Gopal Baglay appointed India’s High Commissioner to Australia

Gopal Baglay appointed India's High Commissioner to Australia

A 1992-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, Baglay is India...

Wish such debates took place in India's Parliament: Chidambaram after Sunak answers in UK Parliament

Wish such debates took place in our Parliament, P Chidambaram says after Rishi Sunak speaks in UK Parliament

Chidambaram takes to X

11 dead after truck rams into bus on Jaipur-Agra highway in Rajasthan

11 from Gujarat die as truck rams into bus on Jaipur-Agra highway in Rajasthan

PM Modi announces ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin ...

Video shows US cop laughing, joking about Indian student killed by patrol car driven by fellow officer

Video shows US cop joking about Indian student killed by patrol car driven by fellow officer

'She's dead', Auderer laughs and says, 'it's a regular perso...


Cities

View All

All set for Arvind Kejriwal’s visit to Amritsar

All set for Arvind Kejriwal’s visit to Amritsar

SGPC chief queried on rare Sikh Reference Library treasure 'seized' by Army after Operation Blue Star

Fulfil our demands, say Amritsar residents

Amritsar police issue traffic advisory

Amritsar Ward Watch Ward No 76: Bad roads, choked sewer lines plague Ward No.76 residents

Chandigarh: GMCH-32 doctors to continue stir till given written assurance

Chandigarh: GMCH-32 doctors to continue stir till given written assurance

Chandigarh Transport Undertaking revenue surges 55.5% in 2022-23

Chain snatched in broad daylight in Mohali

Record reasons before acting in cheating cases: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Goldsmith who stole 400 gm of gold nabbed

Glossy Ibis bred for first time in Surajpur Bird Sanctuary, Jhajjar

Glossy Ibis bred for first time in Surajpur Bird Sanctuary, Jhajjar

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on 3-day visit to Punjab from today

Noida: Ex-IIS officer sent to 14-day judicial custody for wife’s murder

Family stupefied as youth dies days after reaching Canada

Family stupefied as Jalandhar youth dies 4 days after reaching Canada

Farmer unions continue stir, seek relief for flood victims

Homes turn schools in two flood-hit Jalandhar villages

‘Ayushman Bhava’ campaign in district from Sept 17

Food panel official inspects mid-day meal at schools, anganwadi centres

SMO of Ludhiana Civil Hospital lacked control, supervision over staff, management: Probe

SMO of Ludhiana Civil Hospital lacked control, supervision over staff, management: Probe

Principal Secy to visit Ludhiana Civil Hospital today

Ludhiana: Blind murder case cracked, three arrested, one at large

Rs 2.48 crore recovered from ticketless travellers in Aug

Ward watch: New Janta Nagar residents get contaminated water

Family in Punjab’s Nabha celebrates their daughter being appointed SI without ‘paying bribe’; video goes viral

Family in Punjab's Nabha celebrates daughter being appointed sub-inspector without 'paying bribe'; video goes viral

Sextortion gang was active outside Punjab too: Police

Punjabi University, Patiala, suspends Prof over fund misuse; he refutes charges

Protester taken ill, admitted to hospital

PPS boys shine in taekwondo