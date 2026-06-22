Top US trade envoy to visit India as New Delhi, Washington step up push for interim deal

Negotiations on the proposed India-US trade agreement are set to enter a crucial phase with US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer expected in New Delhi for high-level discussions with Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, amid indications that both sides are accelerating efforts to conclude the first tranche of the pact.

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Sergio Gor, US Ambassador to India, announced that Greer would travel to the Indian capital for multiple rounds of talks with Goyal aimed at advancing the trade deal.

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"Looking forward to welcoming Ambassador Greer to New Delhi! Multiple sessions scheduled with Minister Piyush Goyal to advance the US-India trade deal!" Gor said.

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The visit comes days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump held bilateral talks on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in France, where the two leaders reviewed the expanding strategic partnership and reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening economic cooperation.

Trade has emerged as one of the key pillars of the relationship, with both governments seeking to finalise an interim agreement that could pave the way for a broader bilateral trade pact.

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Earlier this month, Goyal had expressed confidence that the first tranche of the agreement could be concluded by mid-July, saying negotiators had made significant progress in resolving outstanding issues.

"We are fast moving towards closing all the open ends," the minister had said, adding that New Delhi expected a higher-level US delegation later this month.

The upcoming visit by Greer appears to fulfil that expectation and is being seen as a sign of the importance the Trump administration is attaching to the negotiations.

The latest round of talks follows intensive discussions held in New Delhi from June 2 to 4, during which officials from both countries examined issues relating to market access, tariff barriers, supply chains and sector-specific concerns.

President Trump had earlier voiced optimism about the negotiations, saying Washington and New Delhi would soon reach an agreement while underlining his close ties with Modi.

"I like your Prime Minister a lot. He is a good friend of mine, and we get along well. We have a good relationship," Trump had said.

Officials on both sides have been working towards an interim arrangement that is expected to provide India preferential access to the US market in several sectors while laying the groundwork for a more comprehensive trade agreement.

The United States remains one of India's largest trading partners, with economic engagement increasingly complementing the growing strategic convergence between the two countries.