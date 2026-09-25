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Home / India / Torrential rain, landslide wreak havoc in Sikkim’s Rimbi; several houses damaged

Torrential rain, landslide wreak havoc in Sikkim’s Rimbi; several houses damaged

Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang expresses concern, local authorities told to remain on high alert

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PTI
Gangtok, Updated At : 10:36 AM Sep 25, 2026 IST
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Video grabs of a major landslide and devastation caused at Rimbi village in in Sikkim's Gyalshing district. ANI
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A major landslide triggered by continuous heavy rainfall damaged several houses in Sikkim's Gyalshing district, officials said on Friday. The landslide occurred late Thursday night, causing extensive damage in the Rimbi village, they said.

Several houses, including government accommodations, were destroyed or extensively damaged in the incident, they added. There was, however, no loss of life, officials said.

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Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang expressed concern over the situation in Rimbi, saying the safety and well-being of the affected residents were the government's top priority. Tamang said he had directed local authorities to remain on high alert, closely monitor the situation and take all necessary measures to ensure the safety of residents. He appealed to people in the affected area to remain vigilant amid the torrential rain, follow advisories issued by authorities and extend support to one another. The state government is taking all necessary steps to protect the people and address the situation in Rimbi, he said.

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