Police on Tuesday detained two persons for allegedly harassing a young tourist couple on their way to the hill shrine of Kapilash in Odisha's Dhenkanal district, an official said.

Police registered a case and nabbed the two accused, taking cognisance of a video shared widely on social media.

Advertisement

Sources said the incident took place on an isolated stretch of a road leading to the famous Shiva temple atop the Kapilash hills.

Advertisement

The video purportedly showed some people intercepting the bike-borne couple and assaulting the man, with the woman shouting for help.

"In connection with the video circulated on social media, an FIR has been registered at Gondia Police Station. An investigation is under way," Dhenkanal Superintendent of Police Abhinav Sonkar said.

Advertisement

He said that two persons have been detained based on the preliminary investigation. Further action will be taken after getting prima facie evidence against them, the officer said.