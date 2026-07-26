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Home / India / Tourist dies in flash flood near waterfall in Thane district; friend missing, 3 rescued

Tourist dies in flash flood near waterfall in Thane district; friend missing, 3 rescued

The incident occurs at a popular waterfall near Chondhe in Dolkhamb area, where the group of 5 friends from Kalyan had gathered for a weekend outing

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PTI
Thane, Updated At : 11:15 PM Jul 26, 2026 IST
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A 21-year-old man died, another remained missing, while three tourists were rescued after they were swept away in a flash flood triggered by heavy rain near a waterfall in Shahapur taluka of Thane district in Maharashtra on Sunday, officials said.

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The incident occurred at a popular waterfall near Chondhe in Dolkhamb area, where the group of five friends from Kalyan had gathered for a weekend outing.

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An official said the weather in the forest belt changed rapidly on Sunday afternoon, leading to torrential, localised heavy rain akin to a cloudburst.

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Within minutes, water levels in the local stream rose sharply, sweeping five tourists away in the powerful current.

"Rescue personnel rushed to the spot immediately. Despite fast-flowing water and persistent rain, three individuals were pulled out to safety during a challenging rescue effort," the official said.

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The deceased has been identified as Akash Deshmukh (21), a resident of Adharwadi in Kalyan. His body was recovered by search teams downstream later in the evening.

The missing tourist has been identified as Dinesh Mandalkar (34), hailing from Kalyan East. Intensive search operations are under way to trace him.

Local authorities have repeatedly issued warnings and appealed to tourists to refrain from visiting waterfalls, rivers, and overflow spots during the monsoon season.

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