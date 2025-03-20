DT
PT
Tourist guide held for alleged sexual assault of French woman 

Tourist guide held for alleged sexual assault of French woman 

Victim, aged 46, was rescued by devotees who were passing by after she raised alarm
PTI
Thiruvannamalai, Updated At : 11:28 AM Mar 20, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. File photo
A private tourist guide was arrested for alleged sexual assault of a French tourist in this temple town, police said on Thursday.

The local guide, identified as Venkatesan, 42, took the French national to a spot atop the Arunachala hill for meditation and allegedly sexually assaulted her there, police said.

The victim, aged 46, was rescued by devotees who were passing by after she raised an alarm. She later informed the French Consulate, which took up her case with the local officials. Following this, the All Women Police arrested Venkatesan on Wednesday.

Preliminary enquiries by the police reveal that the guide took her to various ashrams after her arrival in January for a spiritual tour. She has been staying at a private lodge here, police said.

