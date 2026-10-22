Trade deal with India to be much different: Trump

The US and India are “pretty close” to making a trade deal, which will be much different than the earlier pacts, US President Donald Trump said.

Speaking to reporters at the Oval Office on Tuesday, Trump said India and the US were pretty close to making a trade deal. “They want to make a deal. We’re going to make a deal. Pretty close, yeah,” Trump said in response to a question.

Advertisement

“It's going to be a much different kind of deal than we've done,” added the US President. Trump's remarks come while Secretary of State Marco Rubio is visiting India and discussing further strengthening bilateral relations focusing on sectors such as trade, energy, technology, defence and people-to-people ties.

Advertisement

Earlier this month, Indian Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal met US trade representative Jamieson Greer in Milwaukee and Washington to discuss the finer aspects of the trade deal.