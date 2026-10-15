Trade, energy & defence in focus as EAM Jaishankar meets Canadian counterpart

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met his Canadian counterpart Anita Anand in New Delhi on Wednesday to review bilateral relations, with discussions covering trade, investment, education, energy, defence and people-to-people exchanges. The two ministers also exchanged views on key regional and global developments and discussed ways to advance the strategic partnership between the two countries.

“We are advancing our strategic partnership,” Jaishankar said in a post on X. Also exchanged views on key regional and global developments, he added, stating that the exchange was ‘guided by our leadership’ – PM Narendra Modi and his counterpart Mark Carney.

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Anand said she was encouraged by the progress made since her previous meeting with Jaishankar in New Delhi a year ago. She highlighted developments in trade negotiations and efforts to expand cooperation in energy, innovation and security. “The significance of this relationship lies in what our two countries can achieve together,” Anand said in her post on X.

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A day prior to the Jaishankar-Anand meeting, Modi spoke with Canadian PM Mark Carney and the two leaders agreed to build on the positive momentum in bilateral ties. India and Canada are in negotiations for a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), which both sides hope to conclude by December.