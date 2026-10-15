DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / Trade, energy & defence in focus as EAM Jaishankar meets Canadian counterpart

Trade, energy & defence in focus as EAM Jaishankar meets Canadian counterpart

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:34 AM Oct 15, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during a meeting with Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand in New Delhi on Wednesday. PTI
Advertisement

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met his Canadian counterpart Anita Anand in New Delhi on Wednesday to review bilateral relations, with discussions covering trade, investment, education, energy, defence and people-to-people exchanges. The two ministers also exchanged views on key regional and global developments and discussed ways to advance the strategic partnership between the two countries.

“We are advancing our strategic partnership,” Jaishankar said in a post on X. Also exchanged views on key regional and global developments, he added, stating that the exchange was ‘guided by our leadership’ – PM Narendra Modi and his counterpart Mark Carney.

Advertisement

Anand said she was encouraged by the progress made since her previous meeting with Jaishankar in New Delhi a year ago. She highlighted developments in trade negotiations and efforts to expand cooperation in energy, innovation and security. “The significance of this relationship lies in what our two countries can achieve together,” Anand said in her post on X.

Advertisement

A day prior to the Jaishankar-Anand meeting, Modi spoke with Canadian PM Mark Carney and the two leaders agreed to build on the positive momentum in bilateral ties. India and Canada are in negotiations for a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), which both sides hope to conclude by December.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts