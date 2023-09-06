Trade, security on PM’s agenda at ASEAN meet

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 5

A new initiative to boost India-ASEAN maritime security cooperation is likely to be unveiled after Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds summit talks with the leaders of the 10-nation influential bloc in Jakarta on Thursday, people familiar with the matter said.

Will leave for Indonesia today

India-ASEAN trade volume in 2022-23 was $131.5 bn i.e. 11% of overall trade & second to trade with EU

Modi will leave for the Indonesian capital city on Wednesday night to attend the 20th ASEAN-India Summit and 18th East Asia Summit. Indonesia is hosting the summits in its capacity as the current chair of the ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations). ASEAN is considered one of the most influential groupings in the region, and India and several other countries, including the US, China, Japan and Australia, are its dialogue partners. Shoring up India’s trade and security ties with ASEAN is likely to be the focus of Modi’s engagement with leaders of the bloc.

Saurabh Kumar, Secretary (East) in the Ministry of External Affairs, at a media briefing said Modi would review the progress in ASEAN-India relations and provide them further direction at the summit.

“The PM will leave Delhi on the night of September 6 and return late on September 7. Given that the G20 summit follows shortly after the ASEAN summit, it will be a short visit,” he said.

Asked whether the issue of China’s release of the so-called “new standard” map would figure in the summit talks, Kumar said: “It is difficult to anticipate… but issues which are of mutual concern — regional and international — would all come up.”

“India’s relations with ASEAN are the central pillar of our Act East policy as well as India’s vision for wider Indo-Pacific. India and ASEAN have a comprehensive engagement covering a wide array of areas,” said Kumar.

