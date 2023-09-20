Trader, son shot dead in market in UP’s Azamgarh

PTI

Azamgarh, September 20

A 55-year-old cloth merchant and his son were shot dead in Maharajganj area of this Uttar Pradesh district on Wednesday, police said.

Rashid Ahmed and his son were shot dead in the Sardaha Market around 8 am, they said.

Superintendent of Police Anurag said, "Rashid Ahmed and his son Shoaib (22) were cleaning their shop around 8 am when three motorcycle-borne assailants entered the shop and shot at them."

Ahmed died on the spot. His son tried to flee but was chased by the assailants and gunned down a few metres away, he said.

"We have formed a team to investigate the matter. Footage from CCTV cameras is being reviewed to identify the attackers. It appears that the attack stemmed from an old rivalry," said Anurag.