Home / India / Trailer launch of controversial film ‘The Bengal Files’ ‘stopped’ by Kolkata police

Trailer launch of controversial film ‘The Bengal Files’ ‘stopped’ by Kolkata police

Director Vivek Agnihotri alleged that it was an attack on the democratic rights of people, as the censor board had cleared the film
PTI
Kolkata, Updated At : 04:44 PM Aug 16, 2025 IST
The Kolkata police on Saturday stopped the trailer launch of controversial film ‘The Bengal Files’ based on the 1946 Calcutta Riots, its director Vivek Agnihotri claimed.

The trailer of the film was slated to be launched at a five-star hotel in the metropolis in the afternoon.

Police personnel present at the venue refused to comment on the issue.

Agnihotri, however, alleged that it was an attack on the democratic rights of people, as the censor board had cleared the film and “the Calcutta High Court stayed a ban on it”.

‘The Bengal Files’ delves into the communal violence in undivided Bengal during the 1940s.

The film is slated to be released in theatres on September 5.

