Train mows down 7 elephants in Assam, five coaches derailed

Seven elephants were killed, and one was injured after a herd of jumbos was hit by the Sairang-New Delhi Rajdhani Express in Assam’s Hojai district early Saturday. Five coaches and the train’s engine also derailed during the incident, said officials.

Initially, all eight elephants were reported to have been killed, though later it was said that one of the calves was found injured. No passengers were injured in the accident, which occurred at 2.17 am, they said.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has asked the Forest Department to conduct a detailed enquiry and secure wildlife corridors, while state Congress president Gaurav Gogoi blamed “unplanned and poorly regulated development under the present government: for the accident. Several trains have been cancelled, regulated or short-terminated following the mishap.

Nagaon Divisional Forest Officer Suhas Kadam said the accident at Changjurai village is suspected to have occurred due to heavy fog in the area.

“Autopsy of the dead jumbos is underway and treatment is on for the injured by local veterinary doctors. Cremation will be done near the accident site. Legal formalities are being followed,” he said.

NFR chief spokesperson Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said the accident took place in the Jamunamukh-Kampur section under the Lumding division, about 126 km from Guwahati. The Sairang-New Delhi Rajdhani Express connects Mizoram’s Sairang (near Aizawl) to the Anand Vihar Terminal in Delhi.

He claimed that the accident took place at a location which is not a designated elephant corridor. “The train driver, on observing the herd of elephants, applied emergency brakes. However, the jumbos dashed with the train,” he added.

The NFR spokesperson said the passengers of the affected coaches were temporarily accommodated in the vacant berths available, and the train, without the derailed coaches, left the site for Guwahati at 6.11 am.