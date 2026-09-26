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Home / India / Train stone-pelting horror: Window pane shatters onto passengers having dinner on Mumbai Express

Train stone-pelting horror: Window pane shatters onto passengers having dinner on Mumbai Express

Videos of the incident have gone viral which show an object flying from outside smashing the window of a coach

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Rinku Behera
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:32 PM Sep 26, 2026 IST
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The stone-pelting incident captured in a video on Nagpur-Mumbai Duronto Express. Video grabs/X@JharkhandRail
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Window panes of three coaches of Nagpur-Mumbai Duronto Express (Train No 12290) were damaged after a reported stone-pelting incident shortly after it passed Borkhedi station in Maharashtra on Friday night. According to the Indian Railways, no passenger was injured or reported any loss in the incident.

Videos of the incident have gone viral showing an object flying from outside is seen smashing the window where four people are sitting and having dinner. The incident occurred at around 8:27 pm on September 25, when an object or stone struck the windows of coaches A-1, B-2 and B-5, resulting in cracks in the glass, the Railways said. "After receiving information around 8:46 pm, RPF and GRP personnel conducted a search along the Borkhedi-Sindhi section between Km 803 and Km 796. Teams also checked nearby areas of Borkhedi and Brahmani villages and questioned the Police Patil and local residents," the Railways said.

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However, no suspicious person or concrete evidence linked to the incident was found during the search. Escort staff and passengers confirmed that an object or stone had struck the train windows from outside at around 8:27 pm. The Railways said further inquiry was under way to ascertain the exact location from where the stone was allegedly thrown.

Meanwhile, a case was registered against an unidentified person at 2:55 am on September 26 under Section 153 of the Railway Act. The investigation is currently under way.

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Notably, the Indian Railways has reported more than 5,000 incidents of stone pelting on trains including Vande Bharat in the past five years. Over 4,000 miscreants involved in these incidents have been arrested. The zonal railways have spent over Rs 5 crore to repair trains damaged by stone pelting. Moreover, the Indian Railway has taken legal action against offenders of stone pelting und relevant provisions of law to provide safety to passengers and protect railway property.

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