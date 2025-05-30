DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / India / Trainer aircraft overturns while landing in MP’s Seoni district; woman pilot safe

Trainer aircraft overturns while landing in MP’s Seoni district; woman pilot safe

A major tragedy was averted as the aircraft did not catch fire during the crash-landing, said a police official
article_Author
PTI
Seoni (MP), Updated At : 09:02 PM May 30, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
While the airstrip is maintained by the Madhya Pradesh Public Works Department, it is used by Delhi-based Red Bird Aviation Company to run a pilot training school. Photo: iStock
Advertisement

A trainer aircraft overturned while landing at Suktara airstrip in the district on Friday morning but its trainee woman pilot was safe, the police said.

Advertisement

The aircraft flipped over due to a faulty landing, said a police official.

The airstrip is 22 km from the Seoni district headquarters.

Advertisement

The trainee woman pilot who was flying the aircraft alone did not suffer any injuries, said the official.

While the airstrip is maintained by the Madhya Pradesh Public Works Department, it is used by Delhi-based Red Bird Aviation Company to run a pilot training school.

Advertisement

District Collector Sanskriti Jain said the concerned department has been asked to conduct an inquiry, after which the exact cause of the accident will become clear.

Employees of Red Bird Aviation Company emptied the fuel tank of the aircraft immediately after the incident. A major tragedy was averted as the aircraft did not catch fire during the crash-landing, said the police official.

Barghat Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Lalit Ghatre said the employees of Red Bird Aviation Company did not inform the police about the incident which took place under the Kurai police station limits.

They informed the Directorate General of Civil Aviation’s Bhopal office which in turn alerted the police. The police then contacted the company’s airstrip manager Santosh Sanodia and obtained details, Ghatre said.

When contacted for his comments, Sanodia refused to speak.

Meanwhile, a DGCA team will soon reach Suktara airstrip and prepare a report after an inspection, the police official said.

According to preliminary information, the trainee pilot tried to land the aircraft with the front landing gear instead of the rear one, due to which the aircraft went out of control and overturned, officials said.

Flights of trainee aircraft from Suktara airstrip have been stopped for the time being, they added.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts