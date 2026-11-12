Trainer aircraft skids off runway at Solapur airport during take-off; woman pilot safe

A trainer aircraft skidded off the runway at Solapur on Thursday during take-off, police said, adding that the pilot was unhurt in the incident.

Visuals from the scene showed the aircraft in a nose-down position, having skidded along the runway. The woman pilot escaped unhurt, the official said.

The aircraft, operated by a flying club, left the paved surface of the runway during the take-off around 2.30 pm, he said.

Fire services, an ambulance and police personnel reached the airport soon after the accident.