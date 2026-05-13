icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / Trainer aircraft of private company crash lands in Baramati; no casualty reported  

Trainer aircraft of private company crash lands in Baramati; no casualty reported  

article_Author
PTI
Pune, Updated At : 10:39 AM May 13, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement
A trainer aircraft operated by a private company made a crash landing at Baramati in Maharashtra's Pune district after developing a technical snag on Wednesday morning, police said.
No serious injuries were reported in the incident, and the trainee pilot, who was the sole occupant of the aircraft, escaped safely following the incident near Gojubavi village adjacent to the Baramati airstrip area, officials said.
The aircraft belonged to the Redbird Flight Training Academy, they said.
The incident occurred at 8.50 am, Pune Superintendent of Police Sandip Singh Gill told PTI.
"As per preliminary information received from eyewitnesses, the aircraft was flying at a comparatively low altitude when it developed a technical malfunction. During the crash landing, one side of the aircraft reportedly hit a light pole before it struck the ground," he said.
Police rushed to the spot immediately after receiving information about the incident.
"Necessary inquiry and further action are underway," the official added.
Aircraft from the same company have previously also been involved in accidents in the district. \
Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts