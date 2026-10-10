Trains cancelled, Metro stations shut, Net off in Delhi clampdown for CJP stir

Ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party-led protest calls against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Saturday, Delhi has been placed under massive curbs, with the authorities citing law, order and security considerations to impose Internet, travel and other wide-ranging restrictions.

As many as 25,000 police and paramilitary personnel will stand guard tomorrow, with prohibitory orders issued in New Delhi district. The district has been divided into 20 zones to manage law and order, with each under a Joint Commissioner of Police, a Deputy Commissioner of Police and an Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police. Special Commissioners of Police heading various units will also closely monitor the zones and coordinate with senior officers, whenever required, to respond to any law and order situation.

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Hours after the Delhi Police denied permission to the CJP for the Jantar Mantar protest, citing late request and past violations, orders were issued for a 24-hour Internet suspension in a 4-km radius from the Janpath-Kartavya Path crossing from 10 am on Friday.

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This is nearly three times higher than the Internet ban in a 1.5-km radius during the July 20 CJP-led protests on the NEET-UG paper leak issue.

Liquor shops across Delhi have already been ordered to remain closed on October 9 and 10 as a preventive measure.

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Earlier today, the Northern Railway announced the cancellation of 75 trains from various parts of the country scheduled to terminate at the New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin railway stations between 4 am and 2 pm.

These include the Kanpur-New Delhi Shatabdi, the Lucknow-New Delhi Tejas, the Rajendra Nagar-New Delhi Amrit Bharat, the UP Sampark Kranti and the Howrah-New Delhi Rajdhani.

On a request from the police, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation also banned the entry and exit at 57 Metro stations.

The iconic Connaught Place will also remain shut tomorrow, with the Market Association taking a decision to this effect on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police said it had denied permission to the CJP to hold a protest against Gyanesh at Jantar Mantar on October 10, citing the late submission of its application and alleged violations of conditions during a previous demonstration.

Joint Commissioner of Police, New Delhi, Nupur Prasad said the application for the proposed protest was received on October 7, just three days before the scheduled demonstration. Under the prevailing guidelines, an application to organise an event at Jantar Mantar must be submitted at least 10 days in advance, she said.

“On October 7, an application was received from Saurav Das, co-convener of the CJP. As per the application, an intimation was given regarding a protest to be held at Jantar Mantar on October 10 over the accountability of the CEC,” Prasad said.

She said the police had also taken into account the party’s past conduct, alleging that undertakings and lawful directions issued on a previous occasion had not been followed.

“In light of the non-compliance with prescribed procedures, the failure to adhere to past legal directions, and the current state of public safety, law and order, and traffic regulation, permission for the proposed protest at Jantar Mantar is hereby denied,” she said.

The police said Section 163 of the BNSS was in force across the New Delhi area, with preventive restrictions imposed to maintain public order and safety.

Prasad warned that violation of Section 163, vandalism or damage to public property would invite legal action in accordance with court judgments.

Apart from elaborate police arrangements, hotels and guest houses in and around central Delhi had been asked to stay shut or restrict fresh bookings for a specified period, the police said.

Major arterial roads blocked in central Delhi are Tolstoy Road, the Shangri La roundabout and Ashoka Road, which had become flashpoint nerve centres during the July 20 protest by the CJP.

These are among over 37 blocking points across the New Delhi district, each assigned to a specific district or unit.

The police have also set up dedicated detention centres across the 15 police districts in the city.

Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar chaired a meeting with senior officers at the police headquarters on Thursday to finalise the arrangements.

District heads have been instructed to stop protesters within their respective jurisdictions, intensify patrolling and ensure that those refusing to turn back are taken to designated detention centres.