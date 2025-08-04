DT
Home / India / Tremendous relationship with PM Modi, but India buying Russian oil unacceptable, says Trump aide

Tremendous relationship with PM Modi, but India buying Russian oil unacceptable, says Trump aide

US White House Dy Chief of Staff alleges India financed Ukraine crisis by buying Russian oil
article_Author
ANI
Washington, Updated At : 08:58 AM Aug 04, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
PM Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump
Stephen Miller, Deputy Chief of Staff at the White House, on Sunday said it is not acceptable that India buy Russian oil, alleging that it financed the crisis in Ukraine.

Miller, in an interview with Fox News, alleged that India has 'ties' with China in purchasing oil from Russia.

"It is not acceptable that India continue financing this war by purchasing oil from Russia. People will be shocked to learn that India is basically tied with China in purchasing Russian oil. That's an astonishing fact," he said.

Miller said US President Donald Trump has a "tremendous" relationship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and that peace options for the region are on the table.

"President Trump has always had a tremendous relationship with India and the Prime Minister. But we have to get real about dealing with the financing of this war. So for President Trump, all options are on the table: to deal diplomatically, financially and otherwise with the ongoing war in Ukraine," he said.

Miller alleged that India does not accept US products as it imposes massive tariffs on them.

"India doesn't accept our products, they impose massive tariffs on us. We also know they engage in a lot of cheating on immigration policies. It is very harmful to American workers," he said.

On August 1, Trump claimed that India might cease purchasing Russian oil, while India defended its sovereign right to pursue an energy policy in keeping with its national interest.

