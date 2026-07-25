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Home / India / Tremors recorded in Maharashtra’s Nashik, Palghar and Hingoli districts

Tremors recorded in Maharashtra’s Nashik, Palghar and Hingoli districts

No casualties or damage to property were reported, say officials

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PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 11:00 PM Jul 25, 2026 IST
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Tremors ranging from 3.1 to 3.6 magnitude were recorded in Maharashtra’s Nashik, Palghar and Hingoli districts on Saturday, officials said.

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No casualties or damage to property were reported anywhere.

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Four tremors measuring up to 3.6 magnitude were recorded in north Maharashtra’s Nashik district. The tremors were felt in Borgaon area of Surgana taluka within a span of 50 minutes starting at 9.55 am, officials said. The area has received torrential rainfall this week.

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A 3.1 magnitude tremor was recorded in parts of the coastal Palghar district at 10:57 am, with its epicentre traced around the Ganjad area in Dahanu taluka, said Vivekanand Kadam, chief of the disaster management cell.

Palghar district, particularly the Dahanu and Talasari belts, has a history of repeated low-intensity seismic tremors.

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Hours later, a 3.1 magnitude tremor was recorded in central Maharashtra’s Hingoli district at 6.49 pm, with its epicentre at Mhaisgavhan in Kalamnuri tehsil at a depth of around five kilometres, said the district disaster management cell. PTI

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