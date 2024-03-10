Tri-service drill to demonstrate firepower

New Delhi, March 9
The Army, IAF and the Navy will demonstrate the prowess of indigenous equipment and integrated firepower during tri-service exercise ‘Bharat Shakti’ at Pokhran in Rajasthan on March 12.
Indigenous equipment like Light Combat Aircraft Tejas, ALH Mk-IV copters, T90 tanks, Dhanush artillery guns, K9 Vajra artillery guns and Pinaka will be part of the drill. It exercise will demonstrate the “shock and awe” that the armed forces seek to achieve in an operational situation by effectively employing manoeuvre and fighting capabilities, a top Army officer said today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected witness the exercise.
Major General CS Mann, Additional Director General, Army Design Bureau, said ‘Bharat Shakti’ would also demonstrate the capabilities of the three services’ indigenously built defence equipment.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi inaugurates, lays foundation stones for 114 National Highway projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Minister of R...
Furnish electoral bonds’ details to Election Commission by tomorrow, Supreme Court tells SBI
A 5-judge Constitution Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud dismi...
Congress leader moves Supreme Court seeking to restrain Centre from appointing new ECs
Two vacancies of election commissioners have arisen followin...
We need your votes; those claiming they will get 370 seats don’t need your votes, says Arvind Kejriwal in Punjab’s Mohali
Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal launch the party campaign ...
Fire breaks out at Punjab’s Majra power grid near New Chandigarh
The grid is operated and owned by Punjab State Transmission ...