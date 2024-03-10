Tri-service drill to demonstrate firepower

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 9

The Army, IAF and the Navy will demonstrate the prowess of indigenous equipment and integrated firepower during tri-service exercise ‘Bharat Shakti’ at Pokhran in Rajasthan on March 12.

Indigenous equipment like Light Combat Aircraft Tejas, ALH Mk-IV copters, T90 tanks, Dhanush artillery guns, K9 Vajra artillery guns and Pinaka will be part of the drill. It exercise will demonstrate the “shock and awe” that the armed forces seek to achieve in an operational situation by effectively employing manoeuvre and fighting capabilities, a top Army officer said today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected witness the exercise.

Major General CS Mann, Additional Director General, Army Design Bureau, said ‘Bharat Shakti’ would also demonstrate the capabilities of the three services’ indigenously built defence equipment.

