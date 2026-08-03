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Home / India / Tri-services future warfare course begins today

Tri-services future warfare course begins today

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:51 AM Aug 03, 2026 IST
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A four-week course on ‘future warfare’ to train officers of the three armed forces is set to start tomorrow.The course would focus on evolving warfare, emerging technologies, geopolitical developments and multi-domain operations.
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This is the fourth edition of the ’tri-services future warfare’, and it would commence at the Manekshaw Centre. The Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff (HQ IDS) that functions under the Chief of Defence staff is conducting the course in collaboration with think-tank Centre for Joint Warfare Studies (CENJOWS).

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The course brings together officers from the three Services, along with representatives from government organisations, academia, industry and strategic think-tanks. The curriculum covers a wide range of subjects, including geopolitical developments, artificial intelligence, quantum technologies, cyber and cognitive warfare, information warfare, autonomous systems, future operations in the land, maritime, air and space domains, grey-zone operations, multi-domain operations and technology-enabled warfare, a statement by the Ministry of Defence said.

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The participants will attend lectures by senior military officers, policymakers, scientists, industry leaders and subject matter experts. The course seeks to promote a joint understanding of emerging operational challenges and encourage informed discussions on issues that are expected to influence the future battlefield.

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