Trial against Tahawwur Rana: Who is Special Public Prosecutor Narender Mann

The Ministry of Home Affairs appointed advocate Narender Mann as the Special Public Prosecutor for the trial against 26/11 Mumbai terror attack accused Tahawwur Hussain Rana in Delhi.

Mann, a law graduate from Delhi University in 1990, has represented the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and appeared in several important cases.

He was the Special Public Prosecutor for the CBI in the Delhi High Court between January 2011 and April 2019.

As the CBI counsel, Mann handled criminal appeals, writ petitions, criminal revision petitions, quashing petitions, and criminal miscellaneous cases.

Mann represented the CBI in a Medical Council scam, AICTE scam, the CWG cases, CGHS societies scam and cases under FCRA, Prevention of Corruption Act, and banking frauds.

He also appeared in cases including Jain-diary hawala case, the JMM MPs case, Bofors case, and cooperative society cases.

The Ministry of Home Affairs in an April 9 notification appointed Mann as the special prosecutor.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section 15 of the National Investigation Agency Act, 2008 (34 of 2008), read with sub-section (8) of section 18 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 (BNSS), the Central Government hereby appoints Shri Narender Mann, Advocate as Special Public Prosecutor for conducting trial and other matters related to NIA case RC-04/2009/NIA/DLI on behalf of the National Investigation Agency before the NIA Special Courts at Delhi and Appellate Courts, for a period of 3 years from the date of publication of this notification or till the completion of trial of the said case, whichever is earlier,” the notification said.

Rana, 64, a close associate of 26/11 main conspirator David Coleman Headley alias Daood Gilani, a US citizen, is learnt to be on his way to India after the US Supreme Court on April 4 dismissed his review plea against his extradition to India.

On November 26, 2008, a group of 10 Pakistani terrorists went on a rampage, carrying out a coordinated attack in Mumbai's CST, two luxury hotels and a Jewish centre, after they sneaked into India's financial capital using the sea route in the Arabian Sea. The three-day terror siege killed 166 people.