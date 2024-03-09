Tribunal dismisses Congress plea to stay I-T Dept action on bank accounts

Tribune New Service

New Delhi, March 8

In a major setback to the Congress ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal on Friday dismissed the party’s plea seeking a stay on the Income-Tax Department’s proceedings against its bank accounts ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Party to move HC It is an attack on democracy as it has come before the elections. The party will explore legal options and will approach the high court. Ajay Maken, Cong treasurer Recovery of Rs 210 cr dues sought I-T Department has frozen the party’s four main bank accounts, asking for Rs 210 cr recovery for 2018-19

It alleged the party did not pay its income tax dues for financial year 2017-18

Advocate and Congress MP Vivek Tankha, appearing for the party, requested the tribunal to defer the order by 10 days to enable the party to approach the high court. The tribunal Bench, however, declined the plea, saying there was no such provision.

Earlier in February, the I-T Department had frozen the party’s four main bank accounts, asking for Rs 210 crore recovery for 2018-19. The party had then approached the tribunal seeking a stay on the action of the I-T Department, claiming that the party wouldn’t be able to pay bills and salaries if their accounts were frozen.

Pending the hearing and the verdict in the case, the I-T Department mandated banks to transfer over Rs 65 crore from the Congress, Indian Youth Congress (IYC) and NSUI (National Students Union of India) accounts to the government, Congress treasurer Ajay Maken alleged on February 21.

According to the I-T Department, the Congress allegedly did not pay its income tax dues for the financial year 2017-18, the assessment year 2018-19. The initial dues were Rs 103 crore with Rs 32 crore as interest accrued on late payment. The dues were reassessed at Rs 105 crore on July 6, 2021. The Congress had then appealed before the Commissioner (Appeals) but reportedly did not pay the mandatory 20 per cent of the tax. Reacting to the tribunal verdict, Congress party treasurer Ajay Maken said it was an attack on democracy as it has come before the national elections. The party will explore legal options on the tribunal order and will move the high court against it,

Maken added. “Now only the public can save our beloved democracy. The Congress is fighting elections and system together,” Vivek Tankha said.

