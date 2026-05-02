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Home / India / Tributes pour in for Satyajit Ray on 105th birth anniversary, Mamata hails maestro’s immortal works

Tributes pour in for Satyajit Ray on 105th birth anniversary, Mamata hails maestro’s immortal works

Hundreds of people from across the state and even outside flocked to the legendary filmmaker’s 1 Bishop Lefroy Road residence

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PTI
Kolkata, Updated At : 05:01 PM May 02, 2026 IST
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Film maestro Satyajit Ray.
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West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday said the timeless creations of film maestro Satyajit Ray will remain an invaluable treasure to the world of cinema.

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Hundreds of people from across the state and even outside flocked to the legendary filmmaker’s 1 Bishop Lefroy Road residence here on his 105th birth anniversary and paid tributes as his son Sandip Ray and other members of the family warmly greeted them.

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“The immortal works of Ray will remain as an invaluable treasure in world cinema,” Banerjee said in a post on X, remembering one of India's greatest cinematic legends.

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To a question, his director son Sandip Ray said the initiative to preserve the maestro’s vast creative legacy through restoration and digitisation of his large volume of works is already continuing by the Society for the Preservation of Satyajit Ray Films.

“The work is happening overseas as well as here. I feel it is extremely necessary because preservation is important,” he said.

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He added that efforts are being made to digitise a large collection of documents related to the legendary filmmaker’s work.

“We are already working on plans to digitise the papers. There is a vast body of materials — from sketches to writings. We are very busy handling all of it,” he added.

However, Sandip clarified that there are no immediate plans to work on adaptations of Feluda, one of Ray’s most iconic literary creations.

“At present, there is no such thought. I would prefer to focus on short stories for now,” he said.

Ray, born in Kolkata on May 2, 1921, remains a towering figure in world cinema, celebrated for his humanistic storytelling, realism and artistic depth that transcended borders and cultures.

Apart from his globally acclaimed films, Ray also made enduring contributions to literature, creating beloved characters like ‘Feluda’ and ‘Professor Shonku’, which continue to captivate readers across generations.

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