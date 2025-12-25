DT
Tried to control vehicle on seeing speeding truck, but failed, says Karnataka accident bus driver       

The speeding container truck crashes into the private luxury sleeper bus, which catches fire under the impact

PTI
Chitradurga, Updated At : 10:21 AM Dec 25, 2025 IST
Security personnel at the site after a speeding truck crashed against a luxury sleeper bus, which caught fire under the impact, in Chitradurga, Thursday, Dec. 25, 2025. PTI
The driver of the bus that met with an accident, in which at least nine people were killed in this district on Thursday, said that he tried to control his vehicle on seeing the speeding truck approaching from the opposite direction, but couldn't.

The speeding container truck crashed into the private luxury sleeper bus, which caught fire under the impact, near Hiriyur here at 2 am on Thursday, a senior police official said.

“The truck came from the other side of the road divider and hit. It was speeding. I was maintaining a speed of 60-70 km/hour at the time. I saw the vehicle coming from the front. I know the vehicle hitting the bus, after that I don't know what happened and how I was brought out," Rafiq, the bus driver who is undergoing treatment, told reporters.

He said, "I tried to control the bus, on seeing the vehicle approaching from the opposite direction. My bus even touched the other vehicle, which was moving next to us; I don't know what vehicle it was. But, couldn't (control)."

Mohammed Sadiq, the cleaner of the bus, who is undergoing treatment for minor injuries, said he was thrown out of the bus due to the impact.

"The truck that was coming from the opposite direction directly rammed the diesel tank. I was sitting in the front portion of the bus and was asleep when the accident occurred. Due to the impact of the accident, I was thrown out, breaking the glass of the bus," he said.

