DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / Trilateral meet: Pakistan, China, Afghanistan to explore extension of CPEC

Trilateral meet: Pakistan, China, Afghanistan to explore extension of CPEC

The trilateral meeting comes just a day after Wang Yi met Indian leaders in New Delhi during the 24th round of the Special Representatives’ talks on the boundary question
article_Author
Ujwal Jalali
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:33 PM Aug 20, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The leaders at the trilateral meeting.
Advertisement

Pakistan, China and Afghanistan on Wednesday held a trilateral meeting in Kabul where they agreed to “step up efforts against terrorism” and explore the “extension of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)” into Afghanistan.

Advertisement

On the sidelines, Afghanistan’s Interim Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi also held bilateral talks with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, who conveyed Beijing’s interest in Kabul’s formal participation in the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

India has consistently opposed CPEC, as a key stretch of the project passes through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Advertisement

The trilateral meeting came just a day after Wang Yi met Indian leaders in New Delhi during the 24th round of the Special Representatives’ talks on the boundary question, which ended on a positive note.

In Kabul, the three sides reaffirmed their commitment to deepen collaboration in trade, transit, regional development, health, education, culture and counter-narcotics.

Advertisement

During the bilateral meeting, Muttaqi assured Wang that Afghan soil would not be used against its neighbours. He noted that trade between Afghanistan and China had already reached $1 billion annually and expressed hope that the volume would rise further.

The Afghan FM also proposed greater cooperation in transportation, banking and balancing trade, along with the creation of joint intergovernmental commissions to address technical issues and boost economic ties.

Wang Yi underlined China’s readiness to broaden collaboration across sectors, saying Beijing was working to facilitate an increase in Afghan exports.

He signalled plans to begin practical mining projects this year and pledged continued political and economic support for Afghanistan, including efforts to ease barriers on agricultural and other exports.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts