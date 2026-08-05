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Home / India / ‘Trinamool is coming back’: Kirti Azad rejects NCPI, says Mamata Banerjee sole TMC leader

‘Trinamool is coming back’: Kirti Azad rejects NCPI, says Mamata Banerjee sole TMC leader

In a separate post on X, Azad fuels the political debate by sharing a picture from an NCPI meeting attended by Suvendu Adhikari

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Rinku Behera
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:35 AM Aug 05, 2026 IST
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Lok Sabha MP Kirti Azad. Image credit/ANI
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Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and Lok Sabha MP Kirti Azad on Wednesday dismissed the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI) as an “unrecognised political party” and asserted that the TMC would bounce back, saying, “Trinamool is coming back and there is only one leader—Mamata Banerjee”.

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Speaking to reporters, Azad claimed the NCPI lacked the organisational and legal standing required for the Speaker to take a decision.

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“NCPI is nothing. It is an unrecognised political party. That is why the Speaker is not able to make a decision because there are no documents. There are seven or eight MPs who are still unsure and do not want to go to that alliance, but there is a pressure. Everybody knows what the situation is. Trinamool is coming back. There is only one leader, and that is Mamata Banerjee,” Azad said.

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His remarks came after rebel TMC MPs held a meeting with West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari in the national capital. The meeting, which lasted for more than an hour, reportedly discussed constituency development, welfare delivery and electoral concerns.

In a separate post on X, Azad fuelled the political debate by sharing a picture from an NCPI meeting attended by Suvendu Adhikari.

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The TMC leader wrote, “Every single person is a traitor except one. Guess who? Hint; he is from a different state. The secret is now in the open. Can you tell who?”

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