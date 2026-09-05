Rail and vehicular traffic were disrupted in parts of Tripura on Saturday as a 72-hour blockade by a forum of surrendered militants entered its second day, with the protesters pressing for implementation of a 2024 tripartite peace agreement and other demands.

Opposition parties urged the BJP government in the state to engage with the surrendered militants and resolve the issue, saying the common people were bearing the brunt of the agitation.

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Protesters under the banner of the All Returnees' Rehabilitation Committee blocked roads at Hataikotor, Brigudasbari and Khowai Chowmuhani in West Tripura district. They also squatted on railway tracks at Brigudasbari, prompting the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) to short-terminate, cancel and reschedule several trains.

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“The blockade has disrupted train services and vehicular movement, but it has been peaceful,” a police officer said.

Vehicular movement on the Assam-Agartala national highway, considered the lifeline of Tripura, was severely affected by the blockade at Hataikotor, leaving the northeastern state effectively cut off from the rest of the country.

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The All Returnees' Rehabilitation Committee, which represents seven surrendered militant groups, began the 72-hour blockade on Friday over an 11-point charter of demands. These include implementation of the peace accord signed in 2024, under which the militants laid down their arms before Chief Minister Manik Saha.

“We had a discussion with former rebel leaders at Hataikotor on various points of the peace accord. They have raised some demands to which the government is ready to work. The government is committed to implementing the accord in a time-bound manner,” West Tripura District Magistrate Vishal Kumar told reporters after the meeting on Friday.

He said the former rebel leaders had assured the administration that they would discuss the government's proposals with their cadre and communicate their response to the authorities.

The 11-point charter includes demands for land rights for indigenous people and withdrawal of all pending cases against the surrendered militants.

Jibanjoy Reang, a former rebel leader, said, “We appealed to the government to suggest a solution for our rehabilitation or else the surrendered militants will go for an indefinite blockade. We will not compromise on livelihood issues.”

Opposition seeks talks

Left Front convener Manik Dey said the government must fulfil the commitments it made to the surrendered militants while signing the peace agreement.

He urged the government to hold talks with the protesters to end the blockades, particularly with the elections to the Village Committees of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) scheduled for September 28.

Congress leader Sudip Roy Barman also advocated fulfilment of the promises made under the peace accord.

“We want the government to implement promises made to the surrendered militants at the time of signing the peace accord. The party also favours the TTAADC getting direct funding and a share of central tax directly,” he told reporters.

Expressing concern over the repeated disruption of the state's connectivity, Roy Barman urged the surrendered militants to opt for a fast unto death instead of a “routine” blockade to press the government to fulfil its commitments.

“The common people are the worst sufferers of such agitation,” he said.