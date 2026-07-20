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Home / India / Tripura DGP Anurag Dhankar found dead at police headquarters; suicide suspected

Tripura DGP Anurag Dhankar found dead at police headquarters; suicide suspected

1994-batch IPS officer found inside his office premises in Agartala; investigation underway to ascertain circumstances

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:26 PM Jul 20, 2026 IST
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Tripura DGP Anurag Dhankar. ANI file
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Tripura Director General of Police (DGP) Anurag Dhankar was found dead inside the state police headquarters in Agartala on Monday, with preliminary reports suggesting it to be a case of suicide, officials said.

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Dhankar, a 1994-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, was found dead inside his office premises. He was rushed to the G B Pant Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, said an official.

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Following the incident, Chief Minister Manik Saha and top government officials, including Chief Secretary J K Sinha, went to the hospital, he added.

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Senior police officers and forensic teams rushed to the spot, while an investigation has been launched to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Authorities have not yet issued an official statement on the cause of death.

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The development comes a day after Dhankar addressed reporters, stating that the law and order situation in Tripura was under control and that the police were working with professionalism while maintaining close coordination with the Border Security Force (BSF) to strengthen surveillance along the international border.

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