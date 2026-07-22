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Home / India / Tripura DGP death: Police to conduct forensic analysis of top cop’s electronic gadgets   

Tripura DGP death: Police to conduct forensic analysis of top cop’s electronic gadgets   

Probe into the death of the 1994-batch IPS officer continues as police await post-mortem findings and digital evidence

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PTI
Agartala, Updated At : 12:17 PM Jul 22, 2026 IST
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Tripura DGP Anurag Dhankar. ANI file
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The Tripura Police will conduct a forensic analysis of all electronic gadgets used by DGP Anurag Dhankar in connection with its investigation into the police officer’s death, an official said on Wednesday.

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Dhankar, an IPS officer of the 1994 batch, was found hanging in the washroom of his chamber at the state police headquarters here on Monday.

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“A case of unnatural death was registered, and we have already begun investigation. As part of the probe, all electronic gadgets, including mobile phone, laptop and personal computer, of the DGP were seized and will be sent to State Forensic Science Laboratory (SFSL), Narsingarh (in West Tripura) for analysis,” Investigating Officer Subhrajit Deb told PTI.

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He said forensic analysis of the electronic gadgets will take at least one and a half months.

“If the post-mortem report confirms that the DGP had died by suicide, we have to shift focus on finding the reasons why he took the extreme step”, the investigation officer said.

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In a complaint, Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIGP) at headquarters, Prabir Majumder, said that he had waited for a considerable time to meet the DGP on Monday but could not.

“The DGP had asked the staffers not to allow any visitor to his room till 11 am on Monday. When Majumdar wanted to meet the DGP on that day, the staffers did not allow him.

“When the DGP did not return to his chair after a considerable time, the staffers entered his room and found the washroom locked from inside. They broke open the door and found the DGP hanging from the ventilator,” another officer said, citing the complaint.

Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the assembly, Jitendra Chaudhury, on Tuesday reiterated the demand for a judicial probe into the alleged suicide of the DGP.

“It is unbelievable that the top police officer, who had navigated many challenging situations in his professional career, has committed suicide without any major cause. I knew the DGP was mentally stressed. Once again I urge the government to order a judicial probe to unearth the truth,” the CPI(M) leader said in a video.

Tripura High Court’s senior lawyer Somik Deb appealed to the people to approach the court to take the matter suo motu.

“Prima facie, it appeared that the DGP had died by suicide. Therefore, the question will automatically arise: what prompted the DGP to take the extreme step? All issues need to be investigated,” he said.

The body of Dhankar was flown to Delhi by an air ambulance on Tuesday, an official said.

His last rites are scheduled to take place in his native village of Baraut in Baghpat district of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday.

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