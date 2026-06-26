Tripura to host 3-day international ‘Queen Pineapple’ exhibition in Delhi from June 27

Celebrating the International Pineapple Day, the Tripura government will organize a three-day international exhibition in Delhi to spotlight the state’s world-renowned Queen Pineapple and its broader agricultural and cultural identity.

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The exhibition, from June 27 to 29, will bring together farmers, policymakers, buyers, and delegates from India and abroad.

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The Tripura government had recently announced plans to expand the cultivation area of its famed Queen pineapple from 12,000 hectares to 15,000 hectares over the next three years, while also setting up two bromelain extraction centres to strengthen value addition and boost farmers' incomes.

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Incidentally, the Queen Pineapple received the Geographical Indication (GI) tag, and was declared the state fruit of Tripura in 2018. Known for its distinctive sweetness and flavour, the fruit has gained recognition in domestic and international markets.

Tripura currently cultivates Queen and Kew varieties of pineapple across more than 12,000 hectares, with an annual production of approximately 1.78 lakh metric tonnes.

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To strengthen the pineapple value chain and improve market access for growers, the state government has undertaken a Rs 234-crore project with support from the central government and the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region. The project focuses on marketing, processing and value-addition initiatives.

The three-day festival will feature 25 exhibition stalls and honour five Queen pineapple farmers for their contribution to the sector.

The initiative is expected to enhance Tripura's presence in international markets, create new opportunities for farmers and further strengthen the state's agricultural economy.

The event has drawn participation from senior dignitaries, including the Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Shivraj Chouhan, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, and the Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) from Tripura, Rajib Bhattacharjee.

"Tripura's Queen Pineapple has always been special and our farmers have known this for generations. What we are doing now is simply making sure the rest of the world knows it too. This festival is our way of building real, lasting connections between our farmers and the global market,” Tripura Agriculture Minister Ratan Lal Nath said.

“When a farmer from Tripura sees his produce being appreciated by a buyer from another country, that is the moment we are working towards. Under the guidance of our Chief Minister and Prime Minister Modi's vision of Vocal for Local, we are taking this step with full confidence,” he said.

The state government is also investing in pineapple-based value-added products including jam, candy, dehydrated rings, juice, squash, vinegar, chutney, sauces, and cream-based products. Women Self Help Groups in tribal areas will be trained to lead this segment, which has the potential to generate annual revenues of Rs 45 crore to Rs 55 crore.

Fibre extracted from pineapple leaves has found demand in luxury fashion, home décor, and sustainable packaging globally valued for its durability and natural sheen.

Raw pineapple fibre currently fetches Rs 80 to Rs 120 per kilogram, with processed fibre commanding Rs 200 to Rs 400 per kilogram. This segment alone is estimated to generate Rs 40 crore to Rs 60 crore annually within the next three years.