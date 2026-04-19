Tronglaobi killings trigger Imphal torch rally; Ukhrul highway ambush escalates tensions in Manipur

A late-night torch rally in Sagolband, Imphal West, escalated into a confrontation on Saturday as security forces used tear gas to disperse protesters demanding accountability over the Tronglaobi killings.

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At the same time, tension escalated in Manipur's Ukhrul district after two civilians, including a former Army personnel, were killed in an ambush along National Highway 202, allegedly by suspected Kuki militants. This incident also took place on Saturday.

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The attack drew sharp condemnation from the Tangkhul Naga Long (TNL), which warned of a strong response.

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Meanwhile, the demonstration in Imphal, part of an ongoing wave of protests across Manipur, drew large crowds who marched through Sagolband streets carrying torches and raising slogans against what they described as a failure to protect civilians.

As tensions rose, multiple tear gas shells were fired, filling the area with dense smoke and triggering panic among residents. Streets were briefly engulfed in haze as people rushed indoors to avoid exposure.

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Public anger has intensified following the attack in Moirang Tronglaobi village in Bishnupur district on April 7.

Suspected militants fired a projectile, believed to be a rocket, at a civilian home. The blast killed two children — a five-year-old boy and his five-month-old sister — and left their mother seriously injured. The explosion caused extensive damage to the house and sent shockwaves through the village, prompting locals to rush to the scene.

Protesters at the rally accused authorities of failing to ensure safety despite months of unrest. Violence has continued in Manipur since May 3, 2023, with repeated incidents fuelling distrust and insecurity among communities.

Manipur Home Minister Govindas Konthoujam said on April 16 that the National Investigation Agency is investigating the Tronglaobi blast. Five suspected cadres of the United Kuki National Army have been arrested so far in connection with the case.

On Saturday, addressing the media at a district hospital in Ukhrul, TNL president Sword Vashum said the deaths of two civilians, including a former Army personnel, would not be in vain and indicated that the organisation would act in response to the killings.

He described the incident as a “brutal and cold-blooded” attack on unarmed civilians.

Vashum announced that an emergency assembly of the Tangkhul Long would be convened shortly to determine the next course of action. He stated that the community would collectively decide how to respond to what he termed a targeted attack on Tangkhul people.

The TNL also blamed both the state and Central governments for failing to ensure adequate security along vulnerable routes.

Vashum said that repeated appeals for stronger protection of civilians had gone unaddressed, and the latest incident highlighted serious lapses in maintaining law and order.

The organisation demanded immediate and concrete steps from authorities to prevent further violence in the district. It also expressed solidarity with the bereaved families and assured them of continued support.

The ambush took place on April 18 along the Imphal–Ukhrul road, a day after Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh visited Ukhrul. The timing of the attack has added to concerns over security preparedness in the region.