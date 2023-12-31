Truck carrying train coach meets with accident in Bihar’s Bhagalpur, leads to traffic jams

PTI

Bhagalpur, December 31

A truck carrying a train coach met with an accident near Bihar’s Bhagalpur railway station on Sunday, leading to a massive jam.

The incident occurred near Lohiya Bridge, close to the station. According to police, no one was injured.

“The incident took place when the truck carrying the coach lost control and hit one of the railings of Lohiya Bridge,” they added.

Vikas Choubey, DRM (Malda Division), told reporters, “A restaurant is being opened in the railway complex near the station. The agency responsible for opening the eatery was in the process of shifting the coach. Essentially, it was a case of a road accident.”

The incident attracted a large crowd of curious onlookers, resulting in significant traffic congestion on nearby roads. However, with the assistance of local police and railway officials, the congestion was eventually cleared, police said.

On Friday, a scrapped plane being transported from Lucknow to Assam in a truck got stuck under Piprakothi bridge in East Champaran’s Motihari.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bihar