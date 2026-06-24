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Home / India / Truck catches fire on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway; electronics valued at crores damaged

Truck catches fire on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway; electronics valued at crores damaged

No injuries reported as blaze engulfs container truck highway in Maharashtra’s Palghar district, traffic hit

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PTI
Palghar, Updated At : 02:01 PM Jun 24, 2026 IST
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A container truck carrying electronic goods caught fire on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway in Maharashtra’s Palghar district, gutting items valued at around Rs 9 crore, fire officials said on Wednesday.

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No person was reported to be injured in the incident, which occurred at around 9.30 pm on Tuesday near Vasai and caused traffic congestion on the busy route for a couple of hours, they said.

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The truck was heading towards Ahmedabad when the blaze erupted in the vehicle, according to an official from the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation (VVMC) fire services.

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After being alerted, VVMC firefighters rushed to the spot and managed to extinguish the blaze after strenuous efforts, preventing the fire from spreading further on the busy highway.

No one was injured as the truck driver and cleaner managed to escape safely after the blaze started, officials said.

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Electronic items estimated to be valued at Rs 9 crore were destroyed in the blaze, a fire official said.

The exact cause of the fire is not yet known, and the matter is under investigation, the official said.

The incident affected vehicular movement on the highway for over two hours. The charred vehicle was later removed from the road, and normal traffic flow was restored.

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