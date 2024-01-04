Truck drivers coming back to work: AIMTC

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 3

Truck drivers, who went on strike to protest against the new stringent law on hit-and-run cases, have started coming back to work and normalcy will return in a day or two, the All-India Motor Transport Congress said on Wednesday.

Representatives of AIMTC raised the issue with Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla on Tuesday . “After the government’s assurance, the drivers need not worry now and should join the work,” AIMTC general secretary NK Gupta said.

