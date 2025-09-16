US President Donald Trump on Tuesday called up Prime Minister Narendra Modi and wished him on his 75th birthday.

Advertisement

Modi turns 75 on Wednesday.

In the first such communication since Trump imposed 50% tariffs on India for buying Russian crude, the leaders discussed the India-US ties and the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Advertisement

After the conversation, Modi said on X, "Thank you, my friend, President Trump, for your phone call and warm greetings on my 75th birthday. Like you, I am also fully committed to taking the India-US Comprehensive and Global Partnership to new heights. We support your initiatives towards a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict."

The talks happened on the day when US and Indian negotiators resumed the paused talks to give a final shape to the interim trade deal which as per an initial assessment is expected to be concluded by October.

Advertisement

The talks had been interrupted over Trump's punitive measures against India with his top trade advisors blaming India for fuelling the Russian war on Ukraine by buying its crude.

Of late, Trump toned down his harsh rhetoric with regard to India describing the ties between the two countries as a very special relationship and Modi as his good friend.