Home / India / Trump claims US stopped 'nuclear conflict' between India and Pakistan through trade leverage

Trump claims US stopped 'nuclear conflict' between India and Pakistan through trade leverage

Trump asserted that his administration brokered an immediate ceasefire between India and Pakistan on May 10, which he believed was permanent
Ajay Banerjee
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:57 PM May 12, 2025 IST
US President Donald Trump attends a cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington, D.C., US. Reuters
US President Donald Trump claimed his administration played a pivotal role in preventing a potential 'nuclear conflict' between India and Pakistan. Trump stated, “We’re going to do a lot of trade with you. Let’s stop it. If you stop it, we’re doing trade. If you don’t stop it, we’re not going to do any trade.” According to Trump, his approach worked, and the two nations agreed to a ceasefire.

Trump asserted that his administration brokered an immediate ceasefire between India and Pakistan on May 10, which he believed was permanent. “On Saturday, my administration helped broker an immediate ceasefire, I think a permanent one between India and Pakistan, ending a dangerous conflict between two nations with nuclear weapons,” he said.

Trump praised the leadership of both countries, saying, “I’m proud to let you know that the leadership of India and Pakistan was unwavering and powerful, with the strength, wisdom, and fortitude to understand the gravity of the situation.”

He thanked Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio for their work in preventing what he described as a potential nuclear war. “We stopped a nuclear conflict. I think it could have been a bad nuclear war. Millions of people could have been killed,” Trump claimed.

