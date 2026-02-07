DT
PT
Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
Home / India / Trump lifts 25 per cent tariff on India over Russian oil imports after trade deal

Trump lifts 25 per cent tariff on India over Russian oil imports after trade deal

New Delhi also says that it will purchase US energy products, expand defence cooperation with Washington over next 10 years

Ujwal Jalali
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:01 AM Feb 07, 2026 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with US President Donald Trump. File Photo
US President Donald Trump has lifted the additional 25 per cent tariff imposed on Indian imports, as according to POTUS, New Delhi has committed to stopping the direct or indirect purchase of crude oil from Russia.

According to an executive order issued by the White House, the tariff penalty had been imposed in August 2025, citing national security concerns linked to India’s continued imports of Russian oil following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

In the latest order, Trump said he had determined that India had taken “significant steps” to address the national emergency declared by the US in 2022 over Russia’s actions against Ukraine. These steps include India’s commitment to halt Russian oil imports, increase purchases of US energy products, and expand defence cooperation with Washington over the next 10 years.

“India has aligned sufficiently with the United States on national security, foreign policy and economic matters,” the order said, adding that the removal of the additional duty was “necessary and appropriate” to address the continuing national emergency.

The 25 per cent ad valorem duty had been imposed under US emergency economic powers legislation, which allows the President to take trade actions in response to threats to national security and foreign policy.

Officials said the rollback of the tariff penalty is expected to ease pressure on Indian exports to the US and marks a significant shift in Washington’s approach towards New Delhi amid broader efforts to strengthen strategic and economic ties.

The move also comes amid the announcement of an interim trade agreement aimed at expanding market access and strengthening supply chain cooperation.

