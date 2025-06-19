DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / India / Trump-Munir lunch: Tharoor reminds US of Pakistan’s role in sheltering ‘Osama’

Trump-Munir lunch: Tharoor reminds US of Pakistan’s role in sheltering ‘Osama’

Tharoor said he hoped that during the interaction, the US had reminded Pakistan of the importance of not supporting terrorism or providing safe havens to terrorists
article_Author
PTI
Thiruvananthapuram, Updated At : 10:16 PM Jun 19, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor. File photo
Advertisement

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Thursday reminded the US of Pakistan’s role in sheltering Osama bin Laden, saying he hoped Washington used the meeting between Donald Trump and Pakistan’s Army General Asim Munir to tell Islamabad not to support terrorism.

Advertisement

The Congress MP made the remark in response to a question from reporters here about Trump’s lunch meeting with General Munir.

Tharoor said he hoped that during the interaction, the US had reminded Pakistan of the importance of not supporting terrorism or providing safe havens to terrorists, and of not enabling, guiding, training, arming, financing, equipping or sending terrorists into India.

Advertisement

He said this message was conveyed to the Pakistani delegation by some of the American Senators and Congressmen and hoped that everyone in the US government would do the same.

Tharoor, who recently led a delegation of Indian parliamentarians to the US and a few other countries to talk about India’s response to terrorism in the wake of the April 22 attack in Pahalgam, said the US could not have forgotten the episode of Al-Qaeda founder Osama Bin Laden so quickly.

Advertisement

“Osama Bin Laden killed over 2,000 people in the 9/11 attacks. He destroyed two iconic American buildings. So, in these circumstances, Pakistan’s culpability in hiding this man, until he was finally found in a safe house near an army camp in a cantonment city, is something that cannot be easily forgotten by the Americans,” the Congress leader said.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts