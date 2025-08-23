DT
Home / India / Trump nominates close aide Sergio Gor as US Ambassador to India

Trump nominates close aide Sergio Gor as US Ambassador to India

Announcement comes amid tariff tensions between Washington and New Delhi
Ajay Banerjee
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:33 AM Aug 23, 2025 IST
Sergio Gor. Reuters file
President Donald Trump has nominated his longtime aide Sergio Gor, who is currently the Director of the White House Presidential Personnel Office, as the next US Ambassador to India.

The appointment comes amid tensions between the two countries, following the imposition of punitive tariffs on India by Trump.

Gor, a trusted aide to Trump, will fill the vacancy in New Delhi that has remained since January, when former US Ambassador Eric Garcetti was recalled after Trump assumed office in Washington, DC.

Trump announced the appointment on social media platform Truth Social, stating, “I am pleased to announce that I am promoting Sergio Gor to be our next United States Ambassador to India”.

Referring to India, Trump said, “For the most populous region in the world, it is important that I have someone I can fully trust to deliver on my agenda and help us ‘make America great again'. Sergio will make an incredible Ambassador. Congratulations Sergio!”

Gor will also be Special Envoy for South and Central Asian Affairs, expanding his role in the region.

Trump said Gor is a “great friend”, who has been at his side for many years. “Gor worked on my historic presidential campaigns and published my best-selling books,” the US President added.

Trump said that in his current role as Director of Presidential Personnel, Gor has hired nearly 4,000 “America First patriots” across every department of the federal government.

“America First” is Trump’s political slogan, aimed at prioritising jobs and industry within the US.

Trump added that Gor’s role has been essential in delivering on the unprecedented mandate received from the American people.

Gor will remain in his current role at the White House until his confirmation by the Senate.

