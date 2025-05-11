DT
Home / India / Trump 'President of Peace': US Foreign Affairs Committee

Trump ‘President of Peace’: US Foreign Affairs Committee

POTUS announced ‘ceasefire’ on Truth Social
PTI
New York/Washington, Updated At : 07:22 AM May 11, 2025 IST
The House Committee on Foreign Affairs in the US on Saturday said President Donald Trump is the “President of Peace”, after the American leader announced India and Pakistan have agreed to a “full and immediate” ceasefire following talks “mediated” by Washington.

The ceasefire announcement came hours after India and Pakistan attacked each other’s military facilities, dangerously escalating the ongoing conflict.

“President Trump is the PRESIDENT of PEACE!”, House Foreign Affairs Committee Majority, chaired by Rep Brian Mast, said in a post on X.

The committee cited the post by Trump on Truth Social in which the American president said: “After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a full and immediate ceasefire. Congratulations to both Countries on using Common Sense and Great Intelligence. Thank you for your attention to this matter.”

