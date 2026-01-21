Trump says great respect for PM Modi, to have a good deal with India: Report
The US President was in Davos to attend the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum
US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he has great respect for his "friend" Prime Minister Narendra Modi and they are going to have a good trade deal, according to a media report.
"I have great respect for your Prime Minister. He's a fantastic man and a friend of mine. We are going to have a good deal," Moneycontrol quoted Trump as saying.
The report said the brief statement was made exclusively to it in a reply to a question on the India-US trade agreement.
