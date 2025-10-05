DT
Trump's $100K H-1B fee faces first lawsuit

Trump’s $100K H-1B fee faces first lawsuit

AP
Seattle, Updated At : 02:56 AM Oct 05, 2025 IST
Representative pic.
In what appears to be the first major challenge to the new $100,000 fee required for H-1B visa applications, a coalition of health care providers, religious groups, university professors and others filed a federal lawsuit on Friday to stop the plan, saying it has “thrown employers, workers and federal agencies into chaos.”

President Donald Trump signed a proclamation on September 19 requiring the new fee, saying the H-1B visa programme “has been deliberately exploited to replace, rather than supplement, American workers with lower-paid, lower-skilled labour.” The changes were slated to go into effect in 36 hours, which caused panic for employers, who instructed their workers to return to the US immediately.

The lawsuit, filed in US District Court in San Francisco, said the H-1B programme is a critical pathway to hiring healthcare workers and educators. It drives innovation and economic growth in the US, and allows employers to fill jobs in specialised fields, the lawsuit said. “Without relief, hospitals will lose medical staff, churches will lose pastors, classrooms will lose teachers, and industries across the country risk losing key innovators,” Democracy Forward Foundation and Justice Action Centre said in a press release.

