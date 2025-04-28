DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / India / 'Truth stands tall': Congress on ED’s closure report in Commonwealth Games case

'Truth stands tall': Congress on ED’s closure report in Commonwealth Games case

Grand Old Party targets Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal
article_Author
Ubeer Naqushbandi
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 11:48 PM Apr 28, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Congress’s media and publicity department head Pawan Khera. PTI file
Advertisement

After the Enforcement Directorate's(ED's) submitted a closure report in a case related to the 2010 Commonwealth Games (CWG), the Congress on Monday said "these cases were never about justice but about political persecution".

The curtains were brought down on the case after a Delhi court accepted the ED's closure report in the case against Suresh Kalmadi, the former head of the organising committee of the 2010 Commonwealth Games, then secretary-general Lalit Bhanot and others.

Kalmadi and others were accused of misconduct in award and execution of two important contracts for the Games.

Advertisement

Congress’s media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said, "Today the ED filed a closure report on the so-called CWG scam." Khera alleged that for years, the BJP ecosystem weaponised lies to tarnish the grand old party over issues like 2G, CWG, Robert Vadra and coal.

The truth stands tall and their falsehoods lie in ruins, he said in a post on X.

Advertisement

“These cases were never about justice; they were about political persecution, headlines over substance, and deflecting attention from their own failures,” Khera said.

“The collapse of these manufactured cases is not just a legal victory, it is a moral and political indictment of the BJP’s politics of false narrative. Truth does not shout from TV studios, it asserts itself quietly, powerfully, and inevitably,” he added.

Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, he said, "Will the Prime Minister apologise to the nation? Will Arvind Kejriwal apologise to the people of Delhi?"

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper