'Truth stands tall': Congress on ED’s closure report in Commonwealth Games case

After the Enforcement Directorate's(ED's) submitted a closure report in a case related to the 2010 Commonwealth Games (CWG), the Congress on Monday said "these cases were never about justice but about political persecution".

The curtains were brought down on the case after a Delhi court accepted the ED's closure report in the case against Suresh Kalmadi, the former head of the organising committee of the 2010 Commonwealth Games, then secretary-general Lalit Bhanot and others.

Kalmadi and others were accused of misconduct in award and execution of two important contracts for the Games.

Congress’s media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said, "Today the ED filed a closure report on the so-called CWG scam." Khera alleged that for years, the BJP ecosystem weaponised lies to tarnish the grand old party over issues like 2G, CWG, Robert Vadra and coal.

The truth stands tall and their falsehoods lie in ruins, he said in a post on X.

“These cases were never about justice; they were about political persecution, headlines over substance, and deflecting attention from their own failures,” Khera said.

“The collapse of these manufactured cases is not just a legal victory, it is a moral and political indictment of the BJP’s politics of false narrative. Truth does not shout from TV studios, it asserts itself quietly, powerfully, and inevitably,” he added.

Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, he said, "Will the Prime Minister apologise to the nation? Will Arvind Kejriwal apologise to the people of Delhi?"