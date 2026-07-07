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Home / India / ‘Tu jahan jahan chalega...’: Congress’ Nehru reminder after PM Modi gets Indonesia’s highest honour

‘Tu jahan jahan chalega...’: Congress’ Nehru reminder after PM Modi gets Indonesia’s highest honour

The Congress said India’s first PM Jawaharlal Nehru had received it posthumously 'without having to wrangle it'

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New Delhi, Updated At : 09:04 PM Jul 07, 2026 IST
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Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto confers the Bintang Adipurna medal on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Istana Merdeka, the Presidential Palace, in Jakarta on Tuesday. Photo: ANI
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The Congress on Tuesday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi after Indonesia conferred its highest honour ‘Bintang Adipurna of the Republic of Indonesia’ medal on him, saying India’s first PM Jawaharlal Nehru had received it posthumously “without having to wrangle it”.

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Modi was on Tuesday conferred Indonesia’s highest honour for his role in strengthening the ties between both the countries. Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto presented the medal to Modi.

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Responding to a post which highlighted that Modi is the second Indian leader after Nehru to receive Indonesia’s highest honour, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said on X, “And Nehru got it posthumously without having to wrangle it.”

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In another post, Ramesh shared a video clip of Prabowo Subianto from the ceremony where Modi was awarded in which the Indonesian President is heard referring to Nehru.

“Tu jahan jahan chalega mera saaya saath hoga...,” Ramesh said, posting the lyrics of the song from 1966 Sunil Dutt-starer ‘Mera Saya’ to take a dig at Prime Minister Modi.

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Earlier, Modi said, “This morning, I have also been conferred with Indonesia’s highest honour with immense affection. This honour belongs to the crores of Indians... it belongs to the sentiments of the people of Indonesia, to the historic and intimate ties between India and Indonesia.”

“I express my heartfelt gratitude to President Prabowo Ji, the Government of Indonesia, and the people here,” Modi was quoted as saying by the Prime Minister’s Office in a post on X.

Instituted in 1959, the Bintang Adipurna of the Republic of Indonesia is the highest honour in the Republic of Indonesia.

This award is given to individuals who have rendered exceptional service to the unity, continuity and prosperity of the Republic of Indonesia.

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