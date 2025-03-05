DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / India / Tunnel collapse: Rescue operations continue at swift pace in Telangana

Tunnel collapse: Rescue operations continue at swift pace in Telangana

Excavation underway to detect human presence in SLBC Tunnel
article_Author
PTI
Nagarkurnool, Telangana, Updated At : 12:37 PM Mar 05, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Rescue operation under way to trace workers trapped inside the partially collapsed Srisailam Left Bank Canal tunnel, in Nagarkurnool, Telangana, Tuesday, March 4, 2025. PTI
Advertisement

Rescue operations at the partially collapsed Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel, where eight people have been trapped for the past 12 days, continued at a swift pace on Wednesday. Excavation is being carried out at locations suggested by scientists to detect any signs of human presence.

Officials stated that the tunnel’s conveyor belt, which was damaged in the accident on February 22, has been repaired and is now operational, assisting rescue teams in removing debris. Additionally, drilling is being conducted at other locations based on inputs from scientists at the National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI) in Hyderabad, who are using Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) to locate the trapped individuals.

However, difficult conditions inside the tunnel, including water accumulation and thick muck, have made rescue efforts challenging. Earlier inspections at suggested locations did not reveal any human presence.

Advertisement

On Tuesday evening, officials confirmed that experts from the National Centre for Seismology in Delhi have joined the rescue efforts. The scientists will conduct seismological studies at the site to aid in the operation.

Meanwhile, the last parts of the Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) are set to be cut using a gas cutter and transported out of the tunnel via a loco train.

Advertisement

The incident occurred on February 22, trapping eight engineers and labourers inside the tunnel. Rescue teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Indian Army, Navy, and other agencies are continuing relentless efforts to bring them to safety.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper