Tunnel collapse: Rescue operations continue at swift pace in Telangana

Rescue operations at the partially collapsed Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel, where eight people have been trapped for the past 12 days, continued at a swift pace on Wednesday. Excavation is being carried out at locations suggested by scientists to detect any signs of human presence.

Officials stated that the tunnel’s conveyor belt, which was damaged in the accident on February 22, has been repaired and is now operational, assisting rescue teams in removing debris. Additionally, drilling is being conducted at other locations based on inputs from scientists at the National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI) in Hyderabad, who are using Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) to locate the trapped individuals.

However, difficult conditions inside the tunnel, including water accumulation and thick muck, have made rescue efforts challenging. Earlier inspections at suggested locations did not reveal any human presence.

On Tuesday evening, officials confirmed that experts from the National Centre for Seismology in Delhi have joined the rescue efforts. The scientists will conduct seismological studies at the site to aid in the operation.

Meanwhile, the last parts of the Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) are set to be cut using a gas cutter and transported out of the tunnel via a loco train.

The incident occurred on February 22, trapping eight engineers and labourers inside the tunnel. Rescue teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Indian Army, Navy, and other agencies are continuing relentless efforts to bring them to safety.