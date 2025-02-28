DT
Home / India / Tunnel collpase: Teams work to clear path

Tunnel collpase: Teams work to clear path

Rescue teams working to save eight people trapped for over five days in a partially collapsed SLBC tunnel in the district have started cutting parts of the tunnel boring machine and other obstacles hindering their access to the area where the victims are believed to be.
PTI
Telangana, Updated At : 06:27 AM Feb 28, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Rescue teams working to save eight people trapped for over five days in a partially collapsed SLBC tunnel in the district have started cutting parts of the tunnel boring machine and other obstacles hindering their access to the area where the victims are believed to be.

Nagarkurnool Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Gaikwad said the damaged part of the conveyor belt in the tunnel is expected to be repaired during the day to facilitate the transportation of debris.

