Turbulence-hit AI flight pilot tests positive for drugs

The pilot in command of the Air India flight that suddenly lost about 300 feet of altitude last week has tested positive for psychoactive substances in a confirmatory laboratory test, sources said on Tuesday.

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This came as Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu met Air India’s outgoing CEO Campbell Wilson to seek a direct update from the airline on the incident.

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Naidu said aviation safety remained the ministry’s top priority and there could be no compromise by airlines, regulators or any other stakeholder.

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The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) said the probe agency, Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), was examining technical, operational, medical and human-factor evidence linked to the Phuket-Delhi flight’s sudden altitude variation.

The development puts renewed focus on both the flight crew and the aircraft’s systems as investigators work to establish what caused the Airbus A320 to lose altitude during cruise on August 4.

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The MoCA said the Air India aircraft, registered as VT-EXO, was operating the scheduled Phuket-Delhi service when it experienced a sudden altitude variation of approximately 300 ft before stabilising and landing safely in Delhi.

The aircraft was carrying 137 passengers, including three infants, and eight crew members comprising two pilots and six cabin crew. According to officials, injuries were reported to 20 passengers and four cabin crew members.

Sources said both pilots underwent mandatory psychoactive substance screening following the incident. While the co-pilot’s test did not raise concern, the initial test of the pilot in command required further analysis. His sample was subsequently sent to a designated laboratory, where the confirmatory test returned positive.

Both pilots have been removed from flying duties pending completion of the investigation.

The AAIB, however, has cautioned against drawing any conclusions from individual pieces of evidence while the probe is still underway. It said investigators were systematically collecting, preserving and examining all relevant evidence before arriving at any conclusion on the circumstances or contributing factors.

Wilson met senior officials of the Ministry of Civil Aviation and the DGCA at the ministry headquarters and later said Air India had provided an update on the status of the investigation.

The AAIB said it would issue its preliminary findings within stipulated timeframe under the applicable provisions and International Civil Aviation Organisation protocols, with further information to be made public at the appropriate stage.